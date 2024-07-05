It was a record-breaking night for the Liberal Democrats, as they secured a string of dramatic victories across the region.

Sir Ed Davey's party was wiped out in 2019, but now it is back with a vengeance after taking constituencies as far afield as St Ives, in Cornwall, as well as swathes of Somerset and Gloucestershire.

There were big changes across Devon and Cornwall, where the party now has the largest number of seats in the region with eight MPs.

Andrew George regained St Ives, a seat he lost in 2015, following his victory over Derek Thomas of the Conservative Party.

The Liberal Democrat, who was MP for St Ives for 18 years from 1997 to 2015, said he feels revingorated.

"We will be seen as the constructive opposition and one that can engage with a Labour Government," Mr George said.

"They can't treat us in the same 'Punch and Judy' manner as they will no doubt treat the Conservatives, I have to say probably appropriately, so, I think we will have a big role," he added.

Andrew George was elected MP for St Ives, nine years after he last represented the Cornish constituency.

There was a similar story in North Cornwall where Ben Maguire was elected to represent the Liberal Democrats with a majority of more than 10,000.

The Liberal Democrats also secured a victory in South Devon, a seat the Tories had previously held onto for over 100 years.

Caroline Voaden was elected after beating the Conservative candidate Anthony Mangnall by more than 7,000, a result she described as "astonishing."

"We have had a Conservative MP here for 100 years, but Totnes itself as a town has certainly not for a long time voted Conservative so I know that the town is very much behind me," Ms Voaden said.

"It's where I live and I have a lot of friends here so huge excitement," she added.

Caroline Voaden is the new Lib Dem MP for South Devon. Credit: Caroline Voaden

In Honiton and Sidmouth, two incumbent MPs went head to head, with the Liberal Democrat candidate Richard Foord beating the Conservative candidate Simon Jupp by more than 6,500 votes.

Mr Foord said it was a "remarkable" result for the Liberal Democrats.

"When I was first eligible to vote in 1997, it was possible, almost, to walk across the entire West Country peninsula, from one end to the other, across Liberal Democrat held territory and so it is fantastic to see those strong community champions back," he added.

There were also big changes in Somerset, where the Conservatives lost all but one of their seats with the Liberal Democrats making gains in seven constituencies.

Taunton and Wellington is now a Liberal Democrat seat following the victory of Gideon Amos over Rebecca Pow of the Conservative Party, who was the former Nature Minister.

Mr Gideon said being elected to parliament is "the greatest privilege of his life."

"I will work as hard as I possibly can to campaign for and help deliver the NHS support, help with the cost of living, ending pollution in our rivers and work on our environment," he added.

Rebecca Pow was beaten by the Liberal Democrat Gideon Amos.

In Yeovil, Adam Dance was elected as a Liberal Democrat MP with a majority of more than 12,000 after gaining the seat from the Conservative candidate, Marcus Fysh.

Tessa Munt beat the Conservative candidate Meg Powell-Chandler to become the Liberal Democrat MP for Wells and Mendip, which was a new constituency for 2024.

In Gloucestershire, the former justice secretary Alex Chalk lost his seat in Cheltenham, where he had been MP since 2015.

Elsewhere in Wiltshire, the former science secretary Michelle Donelan was ousted by the Liberal Democrats in Melksham and Devizes, losing to Brian Mathew.

The new South Cotswolds seat, which takes in almost half of the old Cotswold constituency, also became a Liberal Democrat seat following the victory of Roz Savage.

Here is the full list of results across the South West.