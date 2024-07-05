Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg is the latest senior Conservative politician to lose his seat, as both Labour and the Liberal Democrats make huge gains across the West Country.

The former business secretary was beaten by Labour's Dan Norris, who has taken the new parliamentary seat of North East Somerset and Hanham.

Mr Norris, who is currently the West of England Metro Mayor, won with a majority of 5,319.

Reform UK secured more than 7,000 votes.

Speaking to ITV West Country before the declaration, Mr Rees-Mogg said he doesn't blame the prime minister but believes the Conservative Party has "taken their core vote for granted."

"I think there have been problems with the campaign," he added. "Certain things didn't go as you would have liked.

"But really what has happened is that the Conservatives have taken their core vote for granted.

"The core Conservative vote, the people who are minded about immigration when it obviously got out of control, the people who minded about tax being its highest level for 70 years who have gone and voted for Reform instead.

"We have no divine right to people's votes, we have to win them at every single election."

