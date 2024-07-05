The Justice Secretary has lost his seat in Cheltenham to the Liberal Democrats.

That makes Alex Chalk the second member of the government to lose their seats in the West Country.

Mr Chalk was first elected to Cheltenham in 2015 but won by a very narrow margin of 981 votes in 2019.

Now, he has lost his seat - and his job as Justice Secretary - to the Liberal Democrat candidate, Max Wilkinson.

Mr Wilkinson beat Mr Chalk by 7,210 votes - a higher majority than the Conservatives have achieved in the seat since 1979.

The Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero has also lost his seat in Swindon North. He had the unfortunate honour of becoming the first member of the Government in the West Country to lose his seat this election.

Justin Tomlinson has served in government in multiple times and has represented Swindon North since 2010 - but has now lost his constituency to Labour.

Mr Tomlinson previously worked as the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, the Minister for Disabled People and a junior minister in the Department for Work and Pensions.

He most recently won a majority of more than 16,000 in 2019 but he has seen this wiped out.

Labour candidate Will Stone has now won a majority of 4,103, winning 17,930 votes to Mr Tomlinson's 13,827.

It means Mr Tomlinson is the first politician to be out of not one jobs but two - having lost both his seat and his role in Government.

Speaking about his loss, Mr Tomlinson called it a "dreadful night" and said "after 14 years, the country didn't feel we had earned the right for a fifth term and it is hard to disagree".

He added: "You have to earn the right to represent people. Democracy works in this country, and if you don't do that, judgement is passed and they have and they've sent a message. And I accept that."

You can see his reaction and many more from across the West Country here.

Elsewhere, senior Conservative politician Sir Robert Buckland has also lost his seat to Labour in Swindon South. He has said his party now faces a "long" and "tough" road to win back support.

A full list of Government ministers and shadow ministers in the West Country can also be found here.

Updates to follow...