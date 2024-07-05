Labour's Fred Thomas has been elected to Parliament in Plymouth Moor View - unseating Veterans' Minister Johnny Mercer.

Mr Mercer has represented Plymouth Moor View since 2015 and had steadily built up his majority, last winning by more than 12,000 votes in 2019.

But this rapidly drained away in the face of the Labour landslide that swept the country, with Mr Thomas winning a comfortable majority of 5,604.

But the fight in Plymouth was also personal - the military city saw a battle between two literal veterans. The Conservatives' former army captain came second to Labour's ex-Royal Marine.

Mr Thomas said: "I’m absolutely thrilled. I’m over the moon to be elected as MP for my community, where I live in Plymouth, it’s absolutely awesome. Results look positive, wider, but I’m not into the detail. I’m just focused now here in Plymouth - absolutely thrilled.

"I didn’t follow the exit polls too closely myself, but we were really hopeful that residents would choose change and they’ve done that, overwhelmingly. It’s a great night for Plymouth.

"I thank the previous MP for his service, it’s time to turn the page on the chaos and division of a Conservative government, and bring back politics that’s in the service of ordinary people.

"I’m hugely proud to live here in Plymouth, and represent my neighbours and my community in Parliament, is truly humbling.

"I’m a true patriot. I love the United Kingdom and I love Plymouth, but I know our city and our country can be better.

Fred Thomas speaking to ITV West Country after winning election to represent Plymouth Moor View.

"To have the opportunity now to make that change is for the sure the proudest moment of my life. I only left the Royal Marines last year and I will serve our community with the same dedication that I served our country before.

"I want to thank the voters that have put their trust in me - from the bottom of my heart, I thank you.

"I promise, those of you that haven’t voted for me, I will work tirelessly in your interest, to be a voice and a representative for the entire community in Westminster, and to earn your trust in the coming years.

"There will be many people who have voted Labour for the first time. I will do everything I can, to deliver the change you voted for.

"Tonight Plymouth has resoundingly chosen Labour. This is a vote for the Labour party that is focused on the priorities of everyday people. Tonight Plymouth has chosen hope, hope that things can be better, that change is possible.

"There is no magic wand, but the Labour party has a laser focus on what it will take to get Britain’s future back.

"I look forward now to serving the residents of Plymouth."

Mr Mercer arrived minutes before the declaration and left without giving any interviews.