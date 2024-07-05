The results of the General Election show a Conservative wipeout not only across the UK but also in Cornwall as the Tories lost representation in the county.

All six Conservative MPs have been ousted, with Labour winning the constituencies of Camborne and Redruth, Truro and Falmouth, St Austell and Newquay, and South East Cornwall.

The Liberal Democrats took the two remaining constituencies of St Ives and South East Cornwall.

Following the previous elections in 2017 and 2019, the Conservatives held all six Cornish seats.

Key issues in the Duchy focussed on the cost of living crisis, issues surrounding a lack of housing and second homes, and environmental challenges presented by sewage spills.

While the Conservatives maintained a reasonable share of votes, the growth of Reform UK - the third most popular party in five out of six constituencies - lessened the Tory stronghold over Cornwall.

Cornish voters turned out in high numbers with 75.25% of people in Truro having their say in this election.

Labour pair Jayne Kirkham MP for Truro and Falmouth (left) and Perran Moon MP for Camborne and Redruth have been elected in Cornwall (right) Credit: ITV News

Other high voter turnouts include 72.83% in South East Cornwall, 70.11% in Camborne and Redruth, 68.74% in St Ives, 67.75% in North Cornwall and 61.38% in St Austell and Newquay.

As well as full replacement of MPs, Cornwall's Chamber of Commerce has also changed hands.

John Brown replaces the outgoing Kim Conchie and said: "Cornwall has spoken.

"Politically, Cornwall may have changed colour, but crucially the issues remain the same. The needs of business and the needs of society can’t be separated. The private sector needs talent, investment and infrastructure.

"That means people need homes, a healthcare system that works, an education system that provides opportunity and a local infrastructure that supports a thriving economy not creaks and cracks underneath it.

“As the dust settles the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce will be working hard to ensure that our new MPs pay attention and get to work straight away to deliver what’s needed so that levelling up the Duchy goes beyond rhetoric and into reality.”

St Ives - Liberal Democrat gain

St Ives has voted Conservative for the last nine years, having previously elected Liberal Democrats since 1992.

Andrew George returns to the seat he held between 1997 and 2015 with a resounding win for the Liberal Democrats against the former Conservative MP Derek Thomas, who held the West Cornwall seat for the past nine years.

George received 25,033 votes which represents more than half the voting share (52.1%) while Thomas picked up 11,247 – a 19.2% swing from Tory to Lib Dem.

Reform UK’s Giane Mortimer came third with 6,492 votes (13.5%), beating Labour’s Filson Ali into fourth with just 2,788 votes (5.8% of the vote share).

Listen to Andrew George talk about the Liberal Democrats' position in Cornwall after being elected as an MP

Truro and Falmouth - Labour gain

The seat was created in 2010 and had always elected Conservative MPs.

Labour’s Jayne Kirkham received 20,783 votes which represented 41.35% of the vote share.

Speaking to ITV West Country, she said: "People in Cornwall have been telling us for a long time that there's so much here that needs fixing, be it housing, be it the NHS, so much here that needs change.

"We've been waiting a long time to get here and we're more than ready to get started," she added.

The 12.15% swing from the Conservatives means former MP Cherilyn Mackrory, who has held the seat since the last election in 2019, has been replaced owing to a 8,151 voting majority.

There was a tussle for third place between Lib Dem’s Ruth Gripper (6,552 votes) and Reform’s Steve Rubidge (6,163 votes).

Truro and Falmouth's new Labour MP, Jayne Kirkham Credit: ITV News

Councillor Kirsty Edwards, Falmouth Town Council, said she was with Jayne Kirkham last night for the result.

She said: "When the exit poll came out Jayne and I just burst into tears and just had the biggest hug ever.

"She was like it doesn't mean I'm in and I said you've got a much better chance than you had 10 minutes ago.

"We were just jubilant and what I think it means for Falmouth and the whole of Cornwall really is it's a bit more hopeful, and it really fills me with joy with what we could achieve moving forward.

"I was here for Tony Blair and it felt the same actually last night sitting through that and I think the people of Cornwall have spoken and said actually we want something different."

Camborne and Redruth - Labour gain

Former Conservative MP George Eustice stepped down this year having represented the constituency since it was created in 2010.

The seat located in the the heart of the county is known for high deprivation rates and was the first Cornish to be called.

Perran Moon, from Redruth, received 19,360 votes to give Labour a significant swing from the Conservatives (17.71%).

The former Oxfordshire councillor beat 27-year-old chip shop owner and Cornwall councillor Connor Donnithorne, who got 11,554 votes and a 24.18% share of the vote.

Speaking to ITV West Country, he said: "We've got big, big opportunities down here, and we're really keen to take advantage of the opportunities of renewable energy and critical minerals.

"We've got some big challenges, but we've also got some big opportunities," he added.

As part of a picture seen nationally, Reform UK did well – candidate Roger Tarrant, who came third, received more than double the votes of his nearest rival, Lib Dem Thalia Marrington.

St Austell and Newquay - Labour gain

Former MP Steve Double was narrowly beaten by Labour’s Noah Law who gained 15,958 - just 2,470 more than his Conservative competitor.

Despite the close call, the results show a 17.11% swing in favour of the young Labour activist from blue to red.

Reform’s Stephen Beal came third with 9,212 votes (19.71% share), beating Lib Dem’s Joanna Kenny into fourth place with 4,805 votes.

North Cornwall - Lib Dem gain

Former Conservative MP and postman Scott Mann failed to deliver as the Liberal Democrats took a seat held by the Tories for the past nine years.

Ben Maguire received over 10,000 more votes than the Conservatives with 47.84% share of the votes (24,904).

Again, Reform came third with 8,444 (16.22 per cent) for Rowland O’Connor, while Robyn Harris (Labour) got 2,958 votes (5.68 per cent).

South East Cornwall - Labour gain

The final declaration from the county came at 7am for South East Cornwall, widely regarded as the closest to a safe seat for the Conservative party.

It last changed hands in 2010 but has swung to Labour in this election with conservation charity worker Anna Gelderd beating long-established former MP Sheryll Murray by a narrow margin.

Labour’s Gelderd picked up 15,670 votes (31.79% vote share) compared to Sheryll Murray’s 13,759 (27.92%) - the smallest majority victory in the Duchy.

Reform were also popular in this area with Paul Wadley gaining 9,311 votes (18.89%), beating Cornwall councillor and Lib Dem candidate Colin Martin into fourth with 8,284 votes (16.8%).