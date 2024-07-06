Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report here.

A series of community events have been held in Bristol to mark a scaled-down version St Pauls Carnival.

Last year more than 100,000 people attended the free event and parade, which celebrates African Caribbean culture, bringing an estimated nine million pounds into the local economy.

But organisers say spiralling costs mean a parade is now only possible every other year. It's hoped the carnival will return in full next year.

Executive director LaToyah McAllister-Jones said she is still optimistic the event will be a key part of Bristol's calendar.

She said: "It's so important for our cultural heritage, our city and our elders. I don't think you can take carnival out of Bristol and Bristol still be Bristol. While it's harsh out there we are going to find a ways of solving that."

St Pauls Carnival receives funding from Arts Council England and Bristol City Council, but they have to raise a significant amount of additional money to keep the event free.

The cost to put on the full event is estimated at more than £500,000.

Levi Roots, the carnival's chairman, added that many people don't know how challenging it is to put on an event of that scale.

He said: "It is a heavy load to organise but it can bring in more than nine million pounds to the city when it's on. If everyone knows what it brings, hopefully more people can support it."

On Saturday, a brunch was held for the elders of St Pauls, some of whom helped set up the original carnival more than 50 years ago.

Barbara Dettering, who was one of the founders, said: "I'm very proud to see what we started as a little community fair has grown into this. It's getting bigger and bigger, and I was part of that."

Elsewhere, hundreds of people gathered for an all day party at the Riverside Youth Project, with live music and traditional jerk chicken.

Unofficial celebrations were also held across St Pauls as speakers were hoisted onto scaffolding and balconies to mark carnival.