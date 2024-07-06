A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead near Devizes.

Helen Shakespeare, of Strawberry Fields, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder after a man died at an address in Easterton on Tuesday 2 July.

Officers were called to Shakespeare’s address shortly after 8pm following reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim is believed to be Raymond Groves, 48 and from Hartcliffe in Bristol, although formal identification has not yet taken place.

Shakespeare is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Saturday 6 July.

A man in his 30s was also arrested on Friday 5 July on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, and a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has been further arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Both remain in custody for questioning.

Det Insp Deb Hatch said: “I’d like to send my condolences to the family and friends of the man involved. Our investigation remains ongoing.”