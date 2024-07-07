Firefighters tackle swimming pool fire in Devon

Firefighters have put out a blaze that took hold at a public swimming pool of a holiday park near Woolacombe.

Crews attended the fire that took place in the boiler room of the swimming pool of the Golden Coast Holiday Village in Mortehoe on Sunday at around 5am.

An incident report from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that all persons were accounted for.

"Crews used 6 breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet, 1 thermal imaging camera, and 1 gas monitor to deal with the incident," it said.

"There was 20% smoke damage to the room, and 80% fire damage to equipment. Crews deemed the fire accidental ignition."