Former Yeovil MP quits Conservative Party saying 'it's dead'

A former Conservative MP who lost his seat in the general election has officially quit the party, describing it as 'dead'.

Marcus Fysh had served as MP for Yeovil since 2015 but lost his 34% majority last week to Adam Dance from the Liberal Democrat party.

In a statement on social media he has now announced he has quit the Conservatives, saying the composition was now 'non-conservative'.

On X, he said "I hereby resign from the Conservatives.

"It's dead. No chance of ever being electable again with its current non-Conservative Parliamentary composition.

"Move on. Let's do something else."

Mr Fysh was one of a number of high-profile Conservative MPs who lost their seat in the general election.

He has though confirmed that he would not be joining Reform.

Yeovil was one of a number of seats across the West Country that was won by the Liberal Democrat party.