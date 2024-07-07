Two more people have been charged in connection with the death of a man in a Wiltshire village.

Officers were called to Strawberry Fields in Easterton near Devizes shortly after 8pm on July 2 following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police say the man is believed to be Raymond Groves, 48, from Bristol, though formal identification has not yet taken place.

Anthony Hodges-Hillier, 33, of Brooklands, Royal Wootton Bassett, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Letishia Goodwin, 29, of Strawberry Fields, Easterton has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

They have both been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Monday (July 8).

A third person, Helen Shakespeare, 53, of Strawberry Fields, has already appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She was remanded in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.