The video taken by Richard Higman shows the vehicle being tossed around in the waves

An ice cream van was washed out to sea by the incoming tide at a beach in Cornwall.

Video shows the vehicle being tossed around in the waves and floating away from the shore.

The footage shared on social media by Richard Higman also shows the contents of the van, branded Kelly Whip, floating around inside.

It is not believed anyone was injured in the incident which happened on Sunday 7 July at Harlyn Beach near Newquay.