Ken Goodwin meets Joyce Jones on her special day

A woman living at a care home in South Gloucestershire has celebrated her 107th birthday, surrounded by cards from all over the world.

Joyce Jones was born more than a year before the end of the First World War, in 1917.

When staff looking after her at Kingswood Court residential home feared she wouldn't have enough birthday wishes, they shared her story on social media.

And today, those efforts paid off, Joyce receiving more than 700 birthday cards from right across the world.

And there was one very special card indeed, from the King.

Opening it up, Joyce said "Oh I say I am popular!"

A special celebration was also held for Joyce, at the care home.

Joyce's friend, Margaret Funck, who lives in France was thrilled to have received an invite and made sure to be there.

She said: "I think it’s wonderful. It’s lovely to see her so happy and surrounded by people and to see all the cards that have been sent to her and the lovely celebration the home has provided for her.

"It’s mind blowing and amazing. I couldn't believe it when they emailed me and invited me and the invitation came.

"I had another meeting but I said to myself no way I’ve got to be here for Joyce. Staff at the care home adore her."

Care assistants Sarah Walton and Julie Bird added: "Oh yes, she is definitely a character."

When asked whether she speaks her mind, they added: "Oh yes, certainly and she loves to sing as well. She sings her heart out."