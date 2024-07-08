The widow of an RAF pilot claims her husband's death was caused by inhaling toxic fumes which had leaked into helicopter cabins, and has called it the 'ultimate betrayal'.

Squadron Leader Kai Macnaughton from Warminster died in March 2023, days after being diagnosed with angiosarcoma, a rare blood vessel cancer that can be caused by exposure to toxins.

"He died so quickly; it's still quite shocking because it just came from nowhere," says his widow, Clare, who describes her husband's death as horrific. "He seemed to melt from the inside."

Kai and Clare Macnaughton with their two children. Credit: Family photo

Clare Macnaughton is one of around 40 people taking legal action against the government, with their lawyers claiming carcinogenic fumes from helicopter exhausts circulated in the cabins of older models such as the Sea King and Wessex. Aircraft which are no longer used by the RAF.

Kai Macnaughton, 53, and a father of two, had spent 30 years in the military and had flown thousands of hours in helicopters, including over Afghanistan and Iraq.

"It's the ultimate betrayal", says Clare. "Kai would have taken a bullet for his country. But he would never have signed up for an angiosarcoma. He expected the military to protect him, or give him the tools to protect himself."

Kai Macnaughton served as helicopter pilot and navigator. Credit: Family photo

The Ministry of Defence told ITV News that it can't comment on individual cases, but did say, “We continually review our policies to ensure they are aligned with good practice and protect our people from harm.

"Service personnel and veterans who believe they have suffered ill health due to service have the right to apply for no-fault compensation under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme."

Clare Macnaughton is pursuing a compensation claim under that scheme, as well as taking further legal action.

In 2022, the Institute of Naval Medicine Toxicologist was asked to investigate if there were any links between exposure to Sea King helicopter exhaust fumes and the likelihood of developing a sarcoma. It found no documented evidence.

Ministers have since asked the Independent Medical Expert Group to re-examine the evidence around the issue. Their findings will be set-out in their next report, due to be published this summer.

Meanwhile the War Pension Scheme has awarded Clare Macnaughton a War Widow's Pension, telling her they believe her husband's death was 'service-related.'