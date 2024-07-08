The remains of at least 24 people dating back to the seventh century have been unearthed in a hotel garden in Wiltshire.

Discovered during an archeological dig in Malmesbury, they're the first evidence of a community living in the town before its Abbey was built.

Historian Tony McAleavy said: "This discovery literally transforms our understanding of the birth of Malmesbury Abbey in the seventh and eighth centuries.

“The excavation has uncovered skeletal remains of 24 identifiable people, men, women and children, who lived, died and were buried in Malmesbury during the early centuries of Malmesbury Abbey.”

The dig took place on Saturday 6 July as part of a month-long celebration of the 1100th anniversary of Athelstan becoming the First King of all England.

Volunteers worked with professional archaeologists to excavate 13 test pits around the town.

One of the team working in the grounds of The Old Bell Hotel Credit: Cotswold Archaeology

The remains were found in the grounds of The Old Bell Hotel.

Project manager Alex Thomson said: “These finds were a huge surprise to us all. This dating is incredibly exciting and adds a huge amount to the story of Saxon Malmesbury.

“It suggests that the burials were potentially associated with the early establishment of the Benedictine monastery, which is generally dated to the 7th century by documentary sources.

“The finds represent the first confirmed evidence of 7th–9th century AD activity in Malmesbury. In particular, the nature of the evidence identified can legitimately hint towards the nearby presence of a church predating the Abbey.”

Kim and Whit Hanks, owners of The Old Bell Hotel, said: “The exciting discovery intertwines history with the present, providing a rare insight into the lives of Middle Saxon period Malmesbury residents.

“As the owners of The Old Bell Hotel, a listed building, we are honoured to act as stewards of local history, a responsibility we take very seriously.”