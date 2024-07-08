The coastguard has issued a warning to beachgoers after emergency services had to rescue ten people, including two children, from paddleboards and inflatable dinghies.

Crews from the coastguard and the RNLI were called multiple times on Sunday 7 July after strong offshore winds made for difficult conditions along the coast.

The RNLI Torbay lifeboat rescued two paddleboarders who were blown offshore at Paignton beach.

It then was notified that three people were stranded on Thatchers Rock after their inflatable kayak was punctured. They were brought to shore at Torquay Harbour.

At around 3.20pm, the lifeboat was alerted to another incident where an adult and two children were blown out to sea in an inflatable dinghy near Preston beach.

Shortly before 7.15pm, crews were called to Saltern cove where two people were struggling to return to the shore in their inflatable dingy.

Emergency services are urging people to take care on paddleboards and dinghies. Credit: PA Images

A spokesperson for Torbay Coastguard Rescue Team said: "The combination of strong offshore winds and inflatables made for a busy day yesterday for our volunteers along with our colleagues at Paignton Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLITorbay.

"Two paddleboarders were blown offshore from Paignton Beach. They were taken onboard Torbay Lifeboat.

"Shortly after picking up the paddleboarders we were notified of three persons who had become stranded on Thatchers Rock after their inflatable kayak was holed.

"The lifeboat was able to take them off the rock and returned them, along with the two paddleboarders to Torquay Harbour where we met them with blankets and some safety advice.

"As the lifeboat was coming alongside at Torquay Harbour, we were notified of a third incident.

"This time an adult and two children were blown offshore in an inflatable dinghy at Preston Beach.

"As we arrived on scene we were able to confirm that they had been assisted back to the beach by a passing paddleboarder and everyone was safe and well.

"We were tasked to Saltern Cove where two people were struggling to return to the shore in their inflatable dingy.

"Coastguard Rescue Officers first on scene found two people in the water after their boat had become submerged.

"We were able to direct the Inshore Lifeboat to their location who were quickly on scene. They recovered two very cold casualties and took them to Paignton Harbour to be met by coastguard and ambulance personnel.

"Flags, such as those on Paignton Pier show you the strength and direction of the wind. Please avoid the use of inflatables such as inflatable dinghies, which are best saved for the swimming pool. In a coastal emergency dial and ask for the Coastguard."