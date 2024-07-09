Play Brightcove video

CCTV released by Avon and Somerset Police as they investigate damage to bank.

Detectives investigating damage to a Barclays bank building in Bristol city centre have released footage of four people they want to speak to.

At approximately 3am on Monday 10 June the windows of the building in Broadmead were smashed and red paint was thrown over the walls of the building.

Following the incident, Palestine Action claimed responsibility saying its activists targeted the bank as part of a "coordinated attack" on branches across the UK.

Damage caused to the bank branch in Bristol city cente. Credit: ITV News

Avon and Somerset Police say they want to speak to four people, which have been described as follows: "Three men of slim build, wearing all black, with face coverings.

"A white woman, of slim build, wearing all black and carrying a blue shopping bag."

A spokesperson for the force added: "If you know who they are or have any other information which could help the investigation, please contact us."