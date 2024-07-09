More than 1,000 people across the UK could lose their jobs at Dyson, as the engineering firm looks to restructure its global operations.

Hundreds of staff at its offices in Bristol and Wiltshire could be affected.

The firm, best known for the invention of the bag-less vacuum cleaner, has said it is responding to global markets and ensuring its future.

Dyson CEO, Hanno Kirner said the company would support those at risk of redundancy.

Dyson has 3,500 UK employees with offices based in Wiltshire, Bristol and London.

Mr Kirner, said: “We have grown quickly and, like all companies, we review our global structures from time to time to ensure we are prepared for the future.

"As such, we are proposing changes to our organisation, which may result in redundancies."

He added the company, which has offices in Malmesbury and Hullavington, operates in "increasingly fierce and competitive global markets" and they need to be "entrepreneurial and agile".

"Decisions which impact close and talented colleagues are always incredibly painful.

"Those whose roles are at risk of redundancy as a result of the proposals will be supported through the process,” Mr Kirner added.