The Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, based in Wiltshire, has postponed dozens of planned operations after a power cut.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the trust added that its emergency department and urgent treatment centre were also affected by the outage.

It advised patients with a serious medical issue to call NHS 111 or 999, depending on the severity of their condition.

"Planned appointments are currently postponed. If you have a planned appointment at the hospital today, please do not attend and we will contact you at the earliest opportunity to re-arrange. Our switchboard is currently also affected," the trust said.