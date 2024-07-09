Fire crews were called after a lorry ploughed into a telegraph pole in Devon.

They attended from Axminster and Charmouth, following reports that the vehicle was on fire on the A35 at Raymond's Hill.

In a post on Facebook, Axminster Fire Station confirmed that the HGV had collided with a telegraph pole and a tree.

The post added that, "fortunately the driver had managed to self extricate".

The single vehicle crash happened on the A35, Raymond's Hill Credit: Axminster Fire Station

It continued: "Crews liaised with an off duty paramedic who was rendering first aid to the casualty in a nearby property.

"Crews then set about making the vehicle safe by disconnecting the battery in the vehicle to prevent any escalation of the incident.

"Crews requested British Telecom to attend and assess the scene as 1 x telecoms pole had been completely broken bringing down the lines.

"Whilst this was ongoing crews had set up traffic management to keep 1 Lane of the A35 open."

Devon and Somerset Fire Service then handed over to the police, so they could arrange recovery of the lorry.