Watch the full statement from Lorna's son Richard outside court

The family of Exeter murder victim Lorna England have been paying tribute to her after her killer was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court.

Cameron Davis killed 74-year-old Lorna England, whom he did not know, as she walked across Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter on the afternoon of Saturday 18 February 2023.

He was found guilty of murder by a jury at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday 9 JulyAfter the hearing, Lorna’s son, Richard England, spoke about his mother and the family’s grief.

He said: “Life without Lorna is lonely and empty. The family home misses her presence, her love, her laughter and her voice.

"There’s a massive void in our lives now, which has changed forever. This has had a profound and lasting impact on all of her family and friends.

"Every single second of every day we miss Lorna and are living a nightmare.

“We will never be able to come to terms with losing Lorna in this truly horrific and evil way.

"Every day we are tortured and tormented as we constantly relive in our heads what Lorna endured prior and during the attack, what she had to go through, what she saw, heard and experienced that day.

“We were relieved to hear today’s verdict of murder, and the knowledge that Cameron Davis will be in Prison where he belongs. Our loss will continue as nothing will bring Lorna back.

“Cameron Davis is an angry and manipulative liar, an individual who reacts aggressively when he does not get his own way. We can only hope that he will never be considered and released back into the Community.

“It has been incredibly distressing and upsetting that, throughout this process, it has been all about Cameron Davis.

"Throughout the court hearings and trial, it has been all about him. His background, history and mental state.

“It feels to us as if Lorna has been forgotten, she has become lost in the process. This is soul destroying and heartbreaking.

“Lorna is the victim here, and that is why we feel it’s important that we tell you how lovely and how loved she was.

“Lorna was married to David for 52 years and had 2 children, Richard and Jackie. She was a mother-in-law to Sarah and Mat.

"A Grandma to Sophie, Jake, Lewis and Harry. An eldest sister to Wendy, Liz, Val, Mike, Sue, Ali, Graham and Barb. An Auntie to many, a cousin and a friend to so many people. She was robbed of her future and denied the opportunity of becoming a Great Grandma.

“Lorna was only 5 minutes from home on the afternoon of Saturday 18th February 2023; she never made it back home.

“If you met Lorna, you would have felt privileged to spend time with the most loving, young at heart, beautiful, gentle, fun loving and kind lady. She would light up a room with her presence and beautiful smile.

“Cameron Davis has denied Lorna her future, with us. He has ripped our family apart and broken our hearts.

“We would like to say a special thank you to the witness who saw and spoke to Cameron Davis immediately after the attack and was brave enough to risk her own life comforting Lorna.”