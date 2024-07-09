A pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Bristol can remain - for now - a judge has ruled.

Students established the camp in May to protest against the university's ties with Israel and end what they call the "genocide" of the Palestinian people.

The university said recently that the size and scale of encampment in Royal Fort Gardens had got out of hand.

On Monday 1 July, the vice-chancellor said in a statement on the university website that it was taking legal action to disperse the encampment.

The statement added: "Some individuals linked to the encampment have gone beyond what is an acceptable expression of their views.

"The behaviour of some has become aggressive, abusive, and has involved allegations of physical assault and damage to property.

"This has raised significant concerns over the safety of our community and our visitors, and has interfered with core University business. This is unacceptable.

"The right to protest is not without limits and must be balanced with the rights of our wider University community to feel safe on our campuses."

The university served repossession papers on the camp on Monday 1 July.

When the protesters did not leave, the university’s lawyers went to the Bristol Civil Justice Centre in Redcliffe to ask a senior County Court judge for an order for possession, which would be a precursor to an eviction.

In response, one of the protesters, argued that further time was needed for him and the other protesters to prepare their defence in full.

The students say their action is focused on getting the University of Bristol to divest away from Israel Credit: BPM Media

Ruth Mellor, a solicitor at the civil liberties firm Deighton Pierce Glynn, acting for the protester, said: “Universities are legally required to take reasonable steps to ensure that freedom of speech within the law is secured for its students.

"They are also prohibited from discriminating against students on account of protected philosophical beliefs, a category which the courts have found includes anti-Zionism.

“At a time when the deaths of civilians in Palestine continues to rise it is only right that the legal rights of those raising concerns about the scope of military support for Israel are fully protected."

The Circuit Court Judge Alex Ralston has adjourned the case until 19 July to give the protesters time to get a legal defence together.

A University of Bristol spokesperson said: “The University acknowledges the court’s decision to adjourn the possession proceedings.

“We support the right to freedom of expression and to engage in lawful, peaceful protest and understand the deeply held concerns that many in our community feel about the situation in Israel-Gaza.

“Since the encampment was set up nine weeks ago, the University has treated those involved with courtesy, dignity and respect.

"Unfortunately, especially during the last few weeks, we have seen actions on campus that fall far short of our behavioural expectations.

“The encampment has become a focal point for some of these unacceptable behaviours, including we believe from people outside of the University.

"Some of this has gone beyond what is an acceptable expression of views, raising concerns over the safety of our community and our visitors and interfering with core university business.

"As such we have commenced legal action to disperse the encampment.”