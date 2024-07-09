A Reverend in Lostwithiel says she's 'furious' Cornwall Council has ordered her church to remove a wooden accessibility ramp.The local authority says it's a 'nuisance' and has been causing an 'obstruction' in the road, but members of the church say to remove it without without any plans to drop the curb is discriminatory.

Reverend Sheila Bawden says the old wooden ramp has been in place for 20 or more years with no issues.

"This ramp enables those who've got disabilities to come up onto the curb to access their church. Not only that, funeral directors need to get the trolley over [the curb] to come in. It's there for a purpose."

Reverend Sheila Bawden says she doesn't understand why someone didn't come and have a conversation with the church. Credit: ITV News

She goes on to say the ramp is on the inside of double yellows so "nobody should be parking there anyway."

In the letter Cornwall Council says it has to act on issues that have been identified as potentially hazardous and it has the power to remove any objects from the highway which are causing an obstruction or nuisance and recover any expenses incurred.

One of those who rely on the ramp is captain of the bellringers Simon Brewer who says "that's the only way I can get in and out" of the church.

"[Cornwall Council] are more concerned with a little piece of wood, three foot by four inches, than all the potholes we've through the town and the drains.

"For the council to send a letter like, well, they want their heads seeing to."

Simon Brewer says he needs the ramp for his mobility scooter. Credit: ITV News

Reverend Bawden says the local authority has communicated this issue really poorly.

She said: "I was shocked but also furious because of the language of the letter too.

"It says here; Cornwall Council as Highways Authority has a duty to ensure the highway is kept free from obstructions/nuisances.

"You'd think there would be more important things for CORMAC to do."

Since sending the original letter dated 11th June, Cornwall Council has since said it will not be taking any immediate action.

In a statement they say:

"Cornwall Council has a responsibility to the users of the highway and to act on issues that have been identified as potentially hazardous."

"We will look at the options for how we can support the Church to improve access. In the meantime, while we will not be taking any immediate action on this matter, we have reminded the Church of their liabilities should any accidents occur relating to the temporary ramp."