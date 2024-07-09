A biker in his 20s has died after a crash with a car in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene of the collision at around 7pm on Monday 8 July after the crash between a Honda motorcycle and a white BMW X1.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 20s from Totnes, has since died. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with them. The incident happened at North Park Corner.

"The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

"Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.

"Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 673 of 8 July."