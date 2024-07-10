A cancer charity has become the latest to receive a mysterious anonymous cash donation of £1,000.

The Bristol charity Penny Brohn UK received a white envelope through the post, inside was £1,060 all in £20 notes.

Penny Brohn UK is believed to be the fifth charity in the South West to receive a mystery cash donation of over £1,000. The handwriting is similar to a donation made to the RNLI.

Staff at the charity opened the hand-written envelope at the end of June and were surprised to find the cash inside. There was no note or indication of where the money had come from.

The handwriting is similar to a donation made to the RNLI Credit: Penny Brohn UK

Andrew Hufford, CEO of Penny Brohn UK, said: “This donation was completely unexpected and we would like to thank whoever sent it in for their generosity.

"As a small charity with no government funding, we rely on supporters who believe that our work is important.

“We offer a toolbox of personalised cancer care, and our team of experts, doctors, nutritionists, counsellors and more ensure that everyone living with cancer or its after-effects feels better in mind, body and spirit.”

Despite being old-style £20 notes, the money can be banked and used to support the charity.