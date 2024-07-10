A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in Wiltshire.

The collision happened on Stephenson Road in Westbury at around 1.30pm on Tuesday 9 July. A man in his 30s died at the scene.

Wiltshire Police are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a lorry on Stephenson Road, Westbury at around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

"Despite the best efforts of the emergency services a man in his 30s died at the scene.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

"If you saw what happened, or have information that could help with our enquiries, please contact are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 116.

"Alternatively, you can contact the team directly - SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk"