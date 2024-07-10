A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Gloucestershire.

It happened on the A40 shortly before 2pm on Wednesday 10 July and involved a car and a pick-up truck.

Two women were injured and one has been flown to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries.

The A40 road currently remains closed near the A417 Over Causeway. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added above.