Two suitcases believed to contain human remains have been found by police who were called to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A full statement by the force on their X account, formerly known as Twitter, said: "At 11.57pm yesterday we received a report of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on Clifton Suspension Bridge.

"Officers arrived at the bridge within 10 minutes but the man had already left the area, leaving the suitcase behind.

"A second suitcase was located nearby a short time later. Sadly it's believed the suitcases contain human remains.

"Our Major Crime Investigation Team has launched an investigation.

"L ocating the man who left the suitcases and identifying the deceased are our priorities.

"Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: 'This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.

"'The investigation is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team and involved specialist officers and staff from across our organisation.

"'Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

"'Specialist officers are ready to provide them with any support they need.

"'An immediate search of the area was carried out by officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard following the discovery of the suitcases. These searches remain ongoing.

"'Initial enquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries.

"'Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area and the bridge with remain closed while these enquiries are conducted.

"'A forensic post-mortem examination will take place later today. There is currently an increased police presence in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.'

Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote reference 5224180010.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.