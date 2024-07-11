Images have been released of a suspect following the discovery of body parts in two suitcases at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to reports of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the landmark bridge just before midnight on Wednesday 10 July.

Despite officers arriving less than 10 minutes later, the man had left towards the Leigh Woods area, leaving the suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later.

A large-scale search was carried out over several hours last night involving the police helicopter and HM Coastguard, but the man was not found.

Police are now reviewing CCTV and working on tracking the man’s movements after he left the bridge, with these enquiries directing officers on the ground. They say they're not aware of any current risk to the wider public.

Clifton Suspension Bridge remains closed while investigations continue. Credit: BPM Media

Police have described the man they want to speak to as black with a beard. They say he was wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket, black trainers with thick white soles and had a black backpack.

People are being warned not to approach the man but instead call 999 and quote reference 5224180010.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “An immediate search of the area was carried out by officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard following the discovery of the suitcases.

“These searches remain ongoing.

“Initial inquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi.

“This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our inquiries.

“Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area, and the bridge will remain closed while these inquiries are conducted.”

Investigations are being carried out at Clifton Suspension Bridge. Credit: ITV News

Ms Hayward-Melen said she could not confirm whether or not the remains were of more than one person.

Additional high-visibility patrols are being carried out in the area and if anyone has any concerns they’re encouraged to speak to an officer.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 as this will enable the information to be passed quickly to officers searching for him.