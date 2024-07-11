An empty rubber dinghy has been discovered after a boat sank off the Cornish coast on Thursday 11 July.

The Penlee RNLI crew was called by Falmouth Coastguards at 6.30am to a stricken motor vessel near Lamorna.

Led by Coxswain Patch Harvey, they headed out in the all-weather Severn Class Lifeboat, Ivan Ellen.

When they reached the boat, they found no one on-board and were unable to stop it from sinking.

At the same time, a second lifeboat from Penlee and Penzance Cliff Rescue Team were searching the coastline.

Fishermen reported seeing two people in a dinghy heading into Lamorna harbour.

The cliff rescue team then discovered a rubber dinghy on the rocks nearby, with a warm engine, but there was no sign of whoever had manned it.

Penlee all weather lifeboat collected as much debris as possible from the sinking vessel including the life raft and flotation rings.

Both lifeboats then returned to Newlyn and prepared for the next shout.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were not asked to attend, but they understand that everyone made it safely to land.