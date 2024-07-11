Ollie Watkins' former PE teacher says the star goal-scorer of England's semi-final against the Netherlands was "a bit of a cheeky chap" at school.

Mike Slater, head of PE at South Dartmoor Community College, told ITV News Ollie used to "give him the runaround" as a teenager.

It comes after the 28-year-old substitute secured England's place in the Euro 2024 final.

The game looked set to go to extra time just like the Slovakia and Switzerland matches earlier in the knockout stages.

But Southgate’s bold decision to replace captain Kane and Phil Foden with Watkins and Cole Palmer in the 81st minute proved a masterstroke.

Palmer fed his fellow substitute to turn and hit a wonderful 90th-minute winner, sealing a last-gasp 2-1 comeback victory - and a place in a second successive European Championship final.

Mike Slater (left) taught Ollie Watkins when he was a teenager.

Back where it all began, at Ollie's school in Devon, we asked if he'd shown signs of stardom even then.

Head of PE, Mike Slater said: "I remember giving me a bit of a runaround, he was a bit of a cheeky chap. I remember him being really gifted.

"He was on Exeter City's books so we knew he was gifted, but I don't know if anybody would have predicted he would go on to Aston Villa or to score a winner in the semi-finals of the Euros.

Ollie Watkins, playing as a youngster for Exeter City Credit: BPM Media

"It's just incredible, it's really powerful for them to know that somebody who has sat in the same classrooms they've sat in, and played on this pitch, you can join that dot from being here to being there. Sometimes it feels like a bit of a dream world, professional football.

"You can make reference to someone who has reached the pinnacle, to have that story of resilience and determination, it's hugely inspiring."

Nigel Holmes, co-chairman of Buckland Athletic FC in Newton Abbot Credit: ITV News

Reaction from Ollie's old clubmates

Just down the road at Ollie's old football club in Newton Abbot, his former coaches and clubmates were bowled over by his success.

Nigel Holmes, co-chairman of Buckland Athletic FC, said: "All around Newton Abbot, roofs were lifting. When he got the ball and turned - we all knew what was coming - it was just instinct at that point.

"There's just something about him, something that sets him apart from other players.

"From a young age, he was just really keen to learn. Whatever the coaches taught him, he was keen to learn.

"It's caused such a buzz. We've got so many volunteers that give their time for free, they can say 'I might have just had a little bit to do with that.'

"For the club it's absolutely phenomenal."

Dan Jackson met Ollie when he was on loan to Weston-super-Mare AFC from Exeter City Credit: ITV News

Dan Jackson met Ollie when he was on loan to Weston-super-Mare AFC from Exeter City.

He's now a PE teacher at Kings Oak Academy and remembered Ollie as a "humble, polite person".

Dan said: "I'm a fan of football more than anything and it's nice seeing people you've been associated with going on and being successful.

"He's inspired the nation, and for me as a schoolteacher, I like that young people look up to him. What he's achieved, I think, is remarkable.

"When I met him, I was young and so was he. He was coming from a professional club to a non-league club on loan, but he completely bought into the culture here.

"Even now, when you hear him speak, it's all about not forgetting his roots. He's a good person to have around and be around."