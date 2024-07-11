The family of a man who died after being stabbed have paid tribute to him, calling him an 'outgoing and funny person' who was always there for people.

Raymond Jr Groves, 48, of Hartcliffe in Bristol, died after the stabbing at a house in Strawberry Fields in Easterton near Devizes.

Paying tribute to him, h is family said: “In loving memory of Raymond Jr Groves, also known as Boo.

Police at the scene in Easterton. Credit: ITV News

“Raymond Jr was an outgoing and funny person. Always there for people when they needed a chat.

“His family and friends will miss him dearly.”

Wiltshire Police were called to the scene on the evening of 2 July. Two people have been charged following the incident.

Anthony Hodges-Hillier, 33, of Brooklands, Royal Wootton Bassett, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit the murder.

Letishia Goodwin, 29, of Strawberry Fields, Easterton has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Helen Shakespeare, 53, of Strawberry Fields, was also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.