This weekend Bristol Pride will be returning to the city, including the parade march and a host of big names, including 80s group The Human League booked for a festival on the Downs.

Pride Day - Saturday July 13 - will see a cheerful explosion of colour throughout the city.

The day will start with the parade amd culminate with an afternoon and evening of live music and entertainment.

Around 25,000 people are expected to be in the city for the parade and 40,000 are expected on the Downs for the festival.

Bristol Pride is a walking parade only Credit: BPM Media

The parade route

Bristol Pride is a walking parade only, no vehicles or floats are allowed. The parade gathers ar the Bandstand end of Castle Park and leaves at 10.45am .

The march will leave at 10.45am and head through the city centre past Cabot Circus, up Union Street, Wine Street, and Baldwin Street.

From there, it will head down Anchor Road towards Millennium Square and finish in Lloyd's Amphitheatre.

It’s about two miles long and take about an hour to complete. At the end there will be shuttle buses to The Downs.

Tickets

Entry to Bristol Pride is free but people are asked to donate on the gates. Supporter Wristbands start at £9 and give discounts at the bars and a dedicated access lane to beat the queues. There’s also free travel all day on First Bus in Bristol .

Bristol Pride is a not for profit charity and every penny from the wristbands goes to make Pride happen.

Last year's Bristol Pride Credit: BPM Media

Main stage line-up

The main festival on The Downs opens at midday and this year will be headlined by The Human League. Also on the bill are dance star Georgia, 90s legend Rozalla and Claire Richards from Steps.

More than 200 artists will be performing at the festival across five stages

The full line up for the main stage:

Singout Bristol – 12.45pm

Formed in 2008 this Bristol institution has grown into the largest LGBT+ organisation in the South West.

Dylan and The Moon - 1.15pm

Dylan embraced his identity as a trans man in 2020 and embarked on a mission to spread joy and the pleasure of being one's true self through his uplifting music

Mantaraybryn 1.50pm

Originally from Cornwall, the sea air is in his blood, he draws lyrical inspiration from the natural world and folklore.

CATBEAR - 2.25pm

With nods to the nostalgic post-punk, new wave, synthwave, indie and dream pop genres of the 80s and 90s, they explore unrequited love, heartbreak, and the joys and challenges of life in the LGBT+ community.

Vula 3pm

Hailed as one of the most prolific vocalists in the UK, with many hits such as her Basement Jaxx collaboration 'Oh My Gosh' and recent Riton & Oliver Heldens 'Turn Me On'.

Rozalla - 3.30pm

One of Billboard Magazine’s 'Top 100 Dance Artists' of all time. Moving to the UK from Zimbabwe in 1988 she joined Band of Gypsys, releasing the anthem of the 90s solo hit: ‘Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)’.

Ella Morgan - 4pm

The first Transgender contestant on Married At First Sight became hugely popular, speaking openly on her past, transitioning and her openness to a real relationship.

Aladdin Cast - 4.05pm

Special performance from the cast of Aladdin, which is flying into Bristol for a limited time this Summer.

Claire Richards - 4.25pm

Best known as one-fifth of STEPS, one of the UK’s all-time most successful pop groups, they’ve sold over 20 million records, 18 top five singles and 4 number 1 albums.

Essentially Cher - 5.05pm

Trisha McCluney is Essentially Cher! She’s the ultimate tribute act to The Goddess of Pop with her uncanny vocals, mannerisms and stage presence.

Charlotte Perrelli - 5.50pm

Winning Eurovision in 1999 with 'Take Me To Your Heaven' and returning in 2008 with 'Hero', which became a best-selling single with a platinum album.

Georgia - 6.35pm

She’s collaborated with Mura Masa, Gorillaz, Shygirl and remixed for Jessie Ware, Metronomy and Queen of Country, Shania Twain on her recent number 1 album.

Char Bailey - 7.15pm

A champion for Stonewall Housing, co-founder of The Big Queer Poetry Show and a mentor and collaborator with Just Like Us, the UK's number one LGBT+ young people’s charity.

Ladytron - 7.30pm

Originating in Liverpool, the band earned two decades of acclaim by pushing boundaries, carving out new sonic and conceptual space and refusing to abide by formula or trend.

The Human League - 8.40pm

Synthpop band formed in Sheffield in 1977, originally a minimal post-punk synthesizer based group they became one of the most successful New Wave acts of the 80s.

The Human League Credit: PA Wire

The afterparty

The Pride afterparty is at the O2 Academy Bristol.

There will be 3 rooms of local and international DJs including Confidence Man DJs with DTYM, 90s & 00s party One More Time and Aether with Jersey The Devil and Macha Zu

What's the Bristol weather forecast during Pride 2024?

During the parade it should be cloudy and only the outside chance of some rain and temperatures around 16C.

In the afternoon there will be sunny spells and a slightly higher chance of some showers. Temperatures will reach 19C

It should be dry in the evening and temperatures down to about 14C by midnight.