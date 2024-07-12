A busy A road is closing for more than six months for repairs after cracks started to appear.

The A36 Warminster Road will be fully closed between Limpley Stoke and Monkton Combe from 12 August until spring 2025.

Work is required to stabilise the southbound embankment following cracking in the footpath alongside the carriageway.

This will prevent further movement and keep the main carriageway safe.

Work is required to stabilise the southbound embankment. Credit: National Highways

During the closure, National Highways will also make improvements to the drainage to prevent future damage and reduce the need for more closures.

All diversion routes have been agreed to keep disruption as minimum as possible.

A diversion will be in place for northbound traffic via A361, A350 and A4.

For taller vehicles, please use the A361, A350, M4, M32, A4174, A4 and A36.

Southbound traffic should follow the same routes in reverse.

While work is carried out, access will be maintained to properties within the closure, with traffic marshals on hand to help.

Hugh Campbell, senior project manager for National Highways, said: “Safety is our number one priority and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but need to fix the root of the problem to ensure it doesn’t happen again and that motorists and pedestrians remain safe at all times.

“We understand that road closures are frustrating, but by fully closing the road, we can get this scheme done safely and quickly, causing less disruption overall. Once it's all complete, these improvements will benefit road users and the local community for many years to come.”

Councillor Manda Rigby, cabinet member for transport at Bath and North East Somerset Council, said: “Unfortunately these are significant works to repair an ongoing issue that will be disruptive for a period of time but what National Highways are doing is absolutely essential.

“We’ve worked closely with National Highways to make sure suitable diversions are put in place, the works cause as little disruption as possible and that residents will be kept informed throughout the project.”

For more information, including diversion routes, you can visit the scheme webpage.