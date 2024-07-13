A man has been arrested after police found machinery believed to have been stolen.

Gloucestershire Police executed a warrant near Cheltenham on the morning of Thursday 11 July.

Officers had gathered information about stolen items being stored and sold from the location.

The force issued a statement following the operation, which reads: "Upon entry to the site a large number of items of plant machinery were located and a man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.

Police released images of the machinery they have recovered. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

"Officers from the Constabulary's Vanguard team, neighbourhood policing team and Dogs Unit conducted enquiries at the site along with colleagues from the Force's vehicle examination team.

"West Mercia Police, Warwickshire Police and the National Rural Crime Unit also assisted as items are believed to relate to thefts which happened in different force areas."

The man who was arrested has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.