The family of a man who died in a crash at Birdlip, Gloucestershire earlier this month have paid tribute to him and described him as "the anchor of the family".

Michael Ramstedt, 58, died in a crash involving a grey Nissan Qashqai and a silver Kia Picanto around 5.30am on Tuesday 2 July.

Paying tribute his family said: "Michael loved his family more than anything and was a devoted husband to his wife Livia who he met and married in Italy; remaining strong for over 30 wonderful years.

"He was also a devoted father to his two sons and two daughters, a doting grandfather to his eight grandchildren and adored his two dogs.

"Michael was born in Gloucester and raised in Cheltenham with his brother and two sisters and remained close to them his entire life.

"He was a funny and hardworking man who always tried to find the positive in every situation. Michael was the anchor of the family and will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.”

A man aged in his 30s and from the Cotswolds was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.