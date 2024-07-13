Firefighters have been tackling a barn blaze in Cornwall.

Four fire engines and a water carrier were called to the scene near Launceston in the early hours of Saturday 13 July.

When crews arrived they found the barn full of bales to be completely alight.

The barn was described as 'well alight' Credit: Launceston Community Fire

A spokesperson for Launceston Fire Station said: "Crews from Callington Community Fire Station, Tavistock Fire Station, Launceston Community Fire Station and a water carrier from Liskeard Community Fire Station were all mobilised.

"After several hours, crews from Bodmin Community Fire Station & St Austell Community Fire Station were mobilised as relief crews.

"This incident is still ongoing and likely to continue into the evening."