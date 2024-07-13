A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

The 24-year-old was arrested in the Bristol area in the early hours of Saturday 13 July.

Armed officers from Avon and Somerset Police safely detained the man at Temple Meads Station - he will be taken to London for questioning later today.

It comes after two suitcases containing the remains of two adult men were left near the bridge on Wednesday 10 July.

Avon and Somerset Police and the Metropolitan Police worked in a joint operation and say extensive enquiries are ongoing.

The Met Police says the force are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Police at a crime scene in Shepherd's Bush, west London, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge. Credit: PA Images

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: "This is a significant development in our investigation and I would like to thank the public for their support.

"We understand the concerns of local communities in both Bristol and London and officers will remain in the Clifton and Shepherd’s Bush areas over the coming days to reassure those affected by this tragic incident."

“Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak with them."

The force says it is continuing to work closely with colleagues in Avon and Somerset Police to establish the facts surrounding this incident.

Anyone who has information is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 306/12JUL. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.