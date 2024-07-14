There are long delays on the M4 after a car caught fire.

Firefighters are at the scene of the incident on the westbound carriageway between junction 19 for the M32 and junction 20 for the M5.

Two lanes out of three have been closed as emergency services work make the road safe.

National Highways has issued an update on the disruption saying there is around a half an hour delay and three miles of congestion due to the fire.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

More updates to follow.