A rescue dog that spent 684 in the care of the Dog's Trust in Ilfracombe has finally found a forever home.

Three-year-old Trailhound Paisley came into the centre as a stray in February 2022. He had never lived in a home before and faced some behavioural challenges.

Paisley began working with training and behaviour advisor Lindsey Maggs who then become so fond of him she decided to adopt.

She said: "I started working with Paisley soon after he arrived, almost two years ago.

"Although he really struggled in kennels, I could see his potential and couldn't not love his funny, cheeky persona - his antics have always made me laugh.

"He's a very strong dog and he has some behavioural challenges which we’re working on together.

Paisley had some behaviour problems before meeting Lindsey. Credit: Dog's Trust Ilfracombe

"My circumstances changed recently, making me able to apply to adopt Paisley.

"I thought it would take a long time to settle him into my home, as he'd lived in kennels for so long, but he has surprised me by how quickly he's adjusted to home living.

"I'm so happy to have him at home with me and I'm so excited about all the fun we're going to have in the future.

"He has a comical howl when he is excited, he's such a wonderful boy!”

Elise Watson, Dogs Trust Ilfracombe Rehoming Centre Manager said: “Hundreds of people a week make the call to give up their dog.

"Some find homes quickly, but hundreds more must stay in our care for many months because they have complex needs.

"Dogs Trust goes the extra mile for every dog regardless of how long they are in the charity’s care."