Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV West Country's Ellie Barker meets legendary pub landlord Mick Medcalf

When Mick Medcalf is asked if he'd like to have a day off, he simply replies "why would I want to do that?".

Mick Medcalf has owned The Muddled Man pub in West Chinnock in Somerset with his son Garry for the past 25 years. He opens it every day - and every day locals can guarantee they see him behind the bar.

"I love the people," he said. "People with a sense of humour are the best. As long as they have a sense of humour then I don't mind doing it.

"If they don't have a sense of humour? Well they don't stay for long..."

Mick has owned The Muddled Man pub with his son Garry for 25 years Credit: ITV West Country

Mick also takes charge of all the roasts on Sunday, cooking up a storm for as many as 60 covers - a job he says he does not mind one bit.

He said he starts preparing the day before and people living nearby say his Sunday dinners are hugely popular. He even cooks Christmas dinner and opens the side skittle alley to accommodate everyone.

The Muddled Man Pub in West Chinnock near Crewkerne Credit: ITV West Country

Mick recently turned 90 and a party was held in his honour. More than 100 people turned out to celebrate and Mick says he felt very "humbled" by the event.

Mick says people come from as far as Weston-super-Mare for his roasts, they also have weddings, birthday parties and all sorts of special events at the pub.

But Mick is hard to keep up with for son Gary, who lives at the pub with his dad.

"He won’t have a day off, so I don’t get a day off,” he said. “If I only had half the energy that he had half the time then we’d be fine - but I’m only human, I don’t know what he is.”

Mick Medcalf celebrating his 90th birthday Credit: ITV West Country

Pub regular Angie, who moved to the village four years ago, described The Muddled Man as “the hub of the community”.

“Everybody comes down and has fun with Mick," she said.

“In the winter when the village hall was getting a refurb, Mick opened the doors for all the groups free of charge,” she added.

The Birds of a Feather on the wall at The Muddled Man Credit: ITV West Country

Mick says he has no plans to retire, he will just keep pouring pints and cooking the Sunday Roasts.

There's a sigh of relief among the people living in West Chinnock that the landlord who makes their happy hours so happy- won't be stopping any time soon.