The special shapes confirmed for Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2024

Details have been unveiled of one of the highlights of this year’s Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, the ‘special shapes’ balloons which will take to the skies above the city.

At least 14 of the unique special shape balloons will be taking part in the fiesta at Ashton Court during the weekend from Friday 9 August to Saturday 11 August 2024.

An economic impact survey carried out last year identified the Balloon Fiesta as the city’s most valuable outdoor event, injecting £22.2 million into Bristol’s economy in 2023.

This year’s line up will include:

Wallace & Gromit’s Moon Rocket: Aardman’s iconic duo will take flight in a hot air balloon replica of the famous moon rocket from A Grand Day Out. This Bristol icon is operated by Exclusive Ballooning on behalf of The Grand Appeal, the dedicated charity for Bristol Children’s Hospital.

Wallace & Gromit’s Moon Rocket Credit: Bristol Balloon Fiesta

Daisy The Cow: This is one-person hot air balloon owned and flown by Simon Church and rather appropriately the balloon's registration is G-CMOO.

The Scottish Piper: ‘Pipy’ was built for Muir Moffat, who also owned the Jaguar car, Pipy features his family’s tartan and stands at 156ft tall. This year he’ll be brought to the Fiesta with the help of Ian Martin, from Flying Enterprises who also co-ordinates the Fiesta’s iconic Nightglows.

Maxwell House Coffee Jar: The Fiesta weekend has to be the one time of year we’re all ready to wake up and smell the coffee before 6am. This year, thanks to MJ Ballooning, this retro replica coffee jar will be taking to the skies over the city once again, the first time since 1995.

Astro the Alien: His twinning ‘Alien Probe’ hot air balloon and accompanying ground dance troupe will be piloted by Bristol-balloonist Lee Hooper and the team at Spirit Balloons.

Astro the Alien Credit: Bristol Balloon Fiesta

Orange: Ingeniously designed to resemble an orange slice, the orange was originally built by Camerons Balloons in 1993 for an Italian orange company before making its way back to the UK. In 2022 it was the third balloon to be added to MJ Ballooning’s fleet.

Roziere: The Roziere was specially built for “The Big Number Change” TV commercial, when in 2000 telecoms companies joined forces to reorganise the telephone system. This is the unique shapes first major event appearance.

Action Man: Action Man is regarded as one of the greatest special shapes ever built, operated by the Virgin Airship & Balloon Company in the 1990s. He used to release real orange tinted smoke from the canisters on take-off. While this balloon has now retired from flying, he has now joined the MJ Ballooning fleet for his final special mission in his home city.

Rupert The Bear: One of the most iconic, popular balloons to ever attend the Bristol Balloon Fiesta. He was a regular feature in the early 90s and has more recently been brought out of retirement by Bristol Balloon Collectors to return to the 2024 Fiesta.

Thomas the Tank Engine Credit: Bristol Balloon Fiesta

Thomas the Tank Engine: Bristol Balloon Collectors will bring the huge Thomas the Tank Engine balloon to tether in the arena. Built by Cameron Balloons, this iconic favourite first flew in 1998, flying at the Fiesta in its debut year.

Lloyds TSB: Lloyds TSB have had a long association with hot air ballooning, dating back to 1988. After Lloyd’s merged with the old Post Office owned Trustee Savings Bank in the late 1990s, two new balloons were commissioned, including their first and only special shape. The balloon is now under the care of Bristol Balloon Collectors, who will display it at this year’s Fiesta.

Michelin Man: Three Michelin Man special shapes were built by Cameron Balloons in 1997. The characters known as Bibendum will grace the arena, thanks to Bristol Balloon Collectors.

Buster & Bella the Bulldogs: The duo, flown by Lighter Than Air’s Paul Burrows, have become firm Fiesta favourites in recent years. Designed and built in the UK in 2018, this slobbering duo have travelled all over the world, making their way back to Bristol in time for the Fiesta.

This year the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has been reduced from four days to three due to financial pressures.

Organisers said something "must give" after being hit hard by poor weather, the pandemic, the rising cost of living and supply chain issues in recent years.

The event, which has been running for more than 40 years is free to attend and celebrates Bristol’s heritage links to the world of hot air ballooning.

This year it will also host the British National Hot Air Balloon Championships.