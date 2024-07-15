A man who got a tattoo declaring England "Euro Winners" days before the final says he still loves the permanent ink despite the team's loss.

Dan Thomas got the sizeable tattoo on his left leg three days before the Euros 2024 final.

The 29-year-old, from Swindon in Wiltshire, says he has no plans to cover up the tattoo despite England’s 2-1 loss against Spain.

England’s wait for a first major men’s trophy since 1966 goes on after substitute Mikel Oyarzabal struck at the death as Spain inflicted a second successive European Championship final defeat on Gareth Southgate’s side.

Mr Thomas remains confident the Three Lions will become winners at the next tournament in 2028 and plans potentially to alter his tattoo in four years.

“We came close, I don’t regret the tattoo,” the data consultant said.

“If anything, I don’t think it’d be hard to change the 4 into an 8 in four years time. I won’t be covering it up. Absolutely no regrets and I still love it.”

Dan Thomas spent two and a half hours in the chair before the sizeable tattoo on his leg was complete Credit: Dan Thomas

Mr Thomas described the results of the match as “bittersweet” and praised the team for reaching the final.

“Bittersweet after the game, the result wasn’t what we wanted, but a great achievement to reach yet another final,” he said.

“It’s only a matter of time before we win something.

“I think England played well. I’d say (Marc) Guehi was the stand-out player in the match, however (Kobbie) Mainoo has made the difference over the course of the tournament.”

He has urged other England fans to get their own tattoos to show their support for the Three Lions ahead of the next Euros.

“I don’t really tend to look at the comments on my tattoo. Other people’s opinions don’t phase me,” he said.

“I’d encourage others to do the same in following tournaments to get behind the team.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…

Mr Thomas considered getting a similar tattoo in 2021 when England faced Italy in the Euro 2020 final and had hoped this year’s tattoo would help to secure Southgate’s team victory.

The confident England supporter spent two and a half hours at the Reign Barbers and Tattoos parlour in Swindon getting the sizeable tattoo of the Henri Delaunay Cup.

He livestreamed the moment he had the artwork tattooed on his leg, which received 42,000 views on TikTok.

Tattoo artist Tinashe Chikerema applied the ink to Mr Thomas’s skin, not before he “triple checked” with the data consultant if he wanted it done.

“I couldn’t believe he actually wanted the tattoo, but I triple-checked with him. Fair play to him for being so confident in the team,” Mr Chikerema said.

Dan says he will keep England ‘Euro winners’ tattoo until next tournament in 2028. Credit: Dan Thomas

Mr Thomas’s friend, Jack Wilkinson, who owns Reign Barbers and Tattoos, did not believe Mr Thomas would go ahead with the tattoo “until the needle actually touched the skin”.

Mr Wilkinson said: “I thought it was a joke to start with, but he said he was full of confidence and wanted to be the first one to get it done before everyone else gets it done after they win.

“It still feels surreal that he actually got it done. It sums up Dan as a person. He’s quite eccentric and Mr Positive.”