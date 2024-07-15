A man has been charged with two counts of murder after the remains of two people were found in suitcases left at the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Yostin Andres Mosquera was arrested in the city in the early hours of Saturday 13 July.

He was taken by police to London and has been charged with both counts of murder in the early hours of 15 July.

The Metropolitan Police has also released the identities of the two victims, whose bodies were found in the suitcases.

Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, were living together at the time in a flat on Scotts Road in Shepherd's Bush.

A crime scene was set up in the Shepherd's Bush area of London on Friday. Credit: PA

The two men had previously been in a relationship and both victims were known to Mosquera. He had been staying with them at the Scotts Road address for a short period of time, police said.

Mr Longworth was British and Mr Alfonso was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship.

The Met Police added that the evidence gathered so far did not suggest there was a homophobic motive in this case, but officers have followed national guidelines and have initially categorised the incident as a hate crime.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news.

“While we do not believe either of them had any close family, we have identified other next of kin who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to try and identify any extended family members.

Police were called to reports of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol on Wednesday evening. Credit: PA

“I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherd’s Bush but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London. I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders.

“Officers have worked with the pan-London LGBTQ+ Independent Advisory Group (IAG) since the identity of the two victims and their sexuality was established. Their advice, expertise and support for the investigation has been extremely valuable.

“We will continue to work with them, and with other partners including local IAGs, as the investigation and the policing response continues.”

Yostin Andres Mosquera of Scotts Road will appear in custody on Monday at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is being urged to call police on 101 with the reference 306/12JUL.