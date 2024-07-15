A man who repeatedly mistreated his dog in Cheltenham town centre has been sent to prison for six weeks and banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Ben Pass, 46, from Elmfield Avenue, Cheltenham, was repeatedly caught on CCTV cameras mistreating his Jack Russell terrier Georgie.

In one of the images - which ITV News has cropped to avoid showing the abuse - the dog can be seen being lifted off the ground by its lead,

In statements to Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, witnesses described the dog hanging from its lead off the ground and crying. Pass subsequently appeared to punch the dog.

Another witness reported seeing the dog being swung around by her neck with her feet off the ground and then being throttled, while another described the dog being kicked.

A vet, who viewed the footage, said in their report: “This series of physical attacks will have caused the dog unnecessary pain, especially around the neck when suspended in the air, and suffering.

“Vocalisation by the dog was reported on several occasions as an indicator of pain and suffering. It is also important to understand the considerable emotional stress on the dog from repeated acts of violence, both threatened and actual.

“There are no acceptable explanations for these repeated unprovoked attacks on the dog. They represent a sustained pattern of aggressive behaviour witnessed on multiple occasions towards a protected animal comprising both threatened and actual physical violence.”

RSPCA Inspector Richard Carr said: “Every animal deserves kindness. Sadly Georgie didn’t experience the care and kindness she deserved but we were here for her and able to investigate and prosecute her owner.”

Georgie has now been signed over into the care of an animal charity for rehoming.