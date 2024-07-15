A fire involving a fairground ride being transported along the M5 in Somerset has led to tailbacks of around seven miles.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call just before 9.30am on Monday 15 July after the trailer of a lorry caught fire between junctions 22 for Burnham-on-Sea and and 23 for Bridgwater.

Video credit: UKcheckpoints.info

The road was initially closed, but two lanes have been reopened.

