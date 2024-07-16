Play Brightcove video

Teams search Timsbury following the incident

The bomb squad has been called to a village near Bath after suspicious items were found following a fire at a residential property.

It happened in Timsbury, in North East Somerset, on the morning of Tuesday 16 July.

Bomb disposal teams were called to the scene. The items have now been proven safe.

A man who required medical attention has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

In a statement, this morning Avon and Somerset Police said: "Emergency services have set up a 100m cordon.

"It has been extinguished but firefighters made officers aware of potentially suspicious items inside."Public safety is always our paramount concern. Therefore we notified the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal team) of the situation and implemented as a precaution a cordon at their request. EOD are at the scene.

"As a precaution a number of people have been evacuated. Congrye Hall has been opened for them to use."One man required some medical attention and he has been arrested on suspicion of arson. No other injuries have been reported."

At 12.50pm the force issued an update saying the bomb squad has worked to ensure all the items found are now safe.

"Therefore, we have been able to reduce the size of the cordon to minimise the impact on the community," a spokesperson added."Emergency services remain in the area and we will continue to provide further updates."