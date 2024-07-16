A couple from Torquay have renewed their wedding vows in a care home - 50 years after they first tied the knot.

Marita Hanson finds it difficult to remember her first wedding to John because of dementia, so John and their daughter Victoria Hanson-Hughes decided to give her a second wedding day .

The ceremony was held on Saturday 13 July at Lorna House Residential Home in Babbacombe, where Mrs Hanson lives.

Ms Hanson-Hughes said: “It was just like a wedding day all over again. Everyone at Lorna House went all out to make it an amazing day and I had wonderful support from friends and family to make it a day of love, emotions and smiles all around.”

Family, friends and staff at Lorna House Residential Home gathered for the wedding Credit: Victoria Hanson-Hughes

A nearby Barnados charity shop lend Victoria a mannequin to display her mum's original wedding dress.

Ms Hanson Hughes said: “It all went so smoothly and everyone involved had a great day, the residents all dressed for the occasion and had fascinators in their hair and wore smiles from cheek to cheek.”

The couple first met as children as Marita went to school with John’s sister Christine. At that first meeting John was covered in chocolate, which was supposed to be a present for his sister, but he’d polished it off because she was late back from school.

Marita Hanson with her original wedding dress from 50 years ago Credit: Victoria Hanson-Hughes

Their first date, a few years later, was arranged by Christine at a Valentine’s disco in their local Mecca.

After a few years dating they wanted to go camping but Marita’s mother said no, so with that they went and booked a wedding and got married.

Victoria said: “Even with mum's parents against them and this horrible disease stealing their retirement from them, more than 50 years later they are still together.

“I asked the staff at Lorna house for their permission to lay on a small event in their garden. They not only said yes but they have gone over and above in helping organise the best day for my parents.

“It's not just about us now but mum's extended Lorna house family as well, they are all so kind from helping to decorate the space and supplying chairs, a marquee and a marriage arch and even supplying support so mum and dad can have a night in a local hotel.”