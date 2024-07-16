E-scooters in towns across Somerset have been suddenly withdrawn at short notice due to supply issues.

The trials began taking place in 2020 and were due to continue until May 2026. But they have been unexpectedly hit by the "unforeseen issue" leading to the operator, Zipp Mobility, suspending the services indefinitely.

The company is now reviewing the situation and considering its next steps, while the e-scooters themselves are being removed from Taunton, Minehead and Yeovil.

Users have been notified via the app that the devices are no longer available.

Cllr Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council's Lead Member for Transport and Digital, has said he is frustrated at the halt to the trials but is hopeful they will resume.

He said: "It's disappointing the trials have to be suspended, but we're really hopeful this can be resolved soon, we know Zipp Mobility are working hard on a solution."

Cllr Wilkins also added that the local authority remains committed to providing sustainable transport options as part of its net zero 2030 climate change objective, and said that he believes e-scooters could play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

Charlie Wilson, UK Country Manager for Zipp Mobility, said: "We are disappointed to have to suspend our service in Somerset due to an unforeseen issue.

"We are working hard on a solution and apologise for the inconvenience this has on our riders and the wider community in the interim."