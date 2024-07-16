Police are searching for teenager after four people were squirted with bleach in Gloucester.

The incident took place on Barton Street on 14 June.

A man approached a car and squirted bleach at four people inside the vehicle.

They sustained irritation to their skin and experienced breathing difficulties after being exposed to the bleach.

Investigating officers now want to speak with Jhamari Warrington, 18, in connection with the attack.

Warrington is known to have links to Cam and Bristol.

He is described as being of mixed heritage, 5ft 8in in height, and of a medium build. He has black hair which he wears in braids.

The teenager is also wanted for failing to answer police bail and for breaching court bail.

Gloucestershire Police are asking anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting incident 262 of 14 June.

Members of the public have also been advised not to approach Warrington but to dial 999 if he can be seen at the time of calling.