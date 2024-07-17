Lifeboat volunteers in Cornwall carried out a dramatic 13 hour rescue after a yacht lost steering and the crew onboard was put in a life-threatening situation.

The RNLI was first alerted to reports that a yacht had lost control of its steering 40 nautical miles off the coast of the Lizard by the Falmouth Coastguard at 10:30am on Monday 15 July.

The Lizard's lifeboat station decided to send the Tamar all-weather lifeboat, Rose, to meet the yacht as Coxswain Andrew Putt decided there was a "risk to life and danger to navigation".

He decided the safest option was to tow the yacht to the nearest harbour in Newlyn - but this proved difficult as the yacht began to sway left and right meaning both boats could only travel at two knots at times.

The yacht being towed by the Ivan Ellen while Rose acts as a brake. Credit: Penlee Lifeboat.

The Coxswain and his six volunteers decided to call for assistance, leading to the Penlee Lifeboat joining them at 3pm.

Their all-weather Severn Class lifeboat, the Ivan Ellen, arrived two hours later and took over the tow, while the Lizard's Rose acted as a brake behind the yacht.

The tow itself then lasted for several hours with both lifeboats and the yacht arriving into Newlyn some 13 hours after the Lizard crew first set off for the rescue.

Penlee Lifeboat added that the RNLI volunteers found hot pizza and coffee a "welcome sight" after spending so long at sea.